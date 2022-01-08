The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has given formal approval to a 2022-2023 School Year Calendar call for classes to begin for students on the Monday before Labor Day and end on June 16, 2023.

The calendar, approved at the Board’s January 5, 2022, meeting, calls for the first day of classes to be Monday, August 29, 2022. It also restores two full days of parent-teacher conferences at the beginning of Thanksgiving week, with two partial days of parent-teacher conferences in March.

The calendar retains the traditional weeklong Easter/Spring Break and calls for all schools and offices to be closed on the occurrences of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Eid al-Fitr. As has been the case for many years, the 2022-2023 calendar also contains four early dismissal days to allow staff to focus on equity and the opportunity gap.

There are three days built into the calendar for inclement weather closings.

CHANGE IN 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR CALENDAR

Also at its January 5 meeting, the Board adjusted the current school year calendar to provide a systemwide closure on May 3, 2022. That day had previously been designated as a professional development day on which there were no classes for students.

Both calendars can be found at www.aacps.org/calendar.

