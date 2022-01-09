This month marks the 19th anniversary of the homicide of Jack Moore, a 63-year old resident of Georgia, who was visiting the area at the time of his death. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Jack and his family.

On January 8th, 2003 at approximately 10 pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Gillespie Circle in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located Moore, and a second victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where Moore later died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide. Investigation revealed that the victims had been robbed.

If you have info about this crime, please contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. The CCSO is matching that reward, for a total of up to a $5,000 reward.

