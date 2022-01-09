On New Year’s Day, Lennox Lewis became our first baby born in 2022!

Felicia and Marvin Lewis of Waldorf welcomed Lennox, their eighth child, into the world on January 1, 2022, at 3:33 p.m. at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. Lennox, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was the third Lewis child delivered at UM Charles Regional.





“The attention we were given, the time and courtesy provided — everything was awesome,” Felicia said. “[Dr. David Caseida, OB-GYN, and Nurse Practitioner Vontrese Warren] are amazing. They really put me at ease.”

Please join all of us in welcoming little Lennox into the world!

