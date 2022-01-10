On Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:43 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on Baptist Church Road in the area of Hidden Acres Court in Mechanicsville.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located off of the roadway in the woods. The operator, William Spencer Hill, age 50 of Mechanicsville, was extracted from the vehicle with CPR in progress. Hill was later pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling northbound on Baptist Church Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway after coming around a bend in the road. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees and overturned.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Brandon Foor #235 at 301-475-4200 ext. 2265 or email brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com .

