The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has made some changes to its current operating status to keep residents safe:
- Winter leagues (youth basketball, youth indoor soccer, and youth volleyball) have been delayed until the week of January 17, 2022. Games will be delayed until after January 31, 2022 with a reduced game season. The adult basketball league will restart when clearance has been given by CCPS. No spectators will be allowed within the facilities through January 31, 2022.
- School-based Community Centers are open for Beyond the Bell and limited drop-in programs until 6pm daily.
- The Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center and Port Tobacco Recreation Center are open for scheduled recreation activities and drop-in programs, excluding youth sports leagues. The Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center will operate for recreation programs Tuesday-Friday and will be closed Mondays and Saturdays.
- Drop-in programs will be capped at 20 participants. Any participants waiting to play must maintain social distancing and wear a face mask.
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center is open for competitive team practice, drop-in programs, scheduled leisure programs, and private lessons. Recreational gymnastics classes have been delayed and the next scheduled session will begin on January 31.
- The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism offices are open to the public on a limited basis and an appointment is required. Please call 301-932-3470 to schedule your appointment.
Please continue to visit https://bit.ly/30trWTu for the full list of openings, closings, and notices.