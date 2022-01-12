The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has made some changes to its current operating status to keep residents safe:

Winter leagues (youth basketball, youth indoor soccer, and youth volleyball) have been delayed until the week of January 17, 2022. Games will be delayed until after January 31, 2022 with a reduced game season. The adult basketball league will restart when clearance has been given by CCPS. No spectators will be allowed within the facilities through January 31, 2022.

School-based Community Centers are open for Beyond the Bell and limited drop-in programs until 6pm daily.

The Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center and Port Tobacco Recreation Center are open for scheduled recreation activities and drop-in programs, excluding youth sports leagues. The Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center will operate for recreation programs Tuesday-Friday and will be closed Mondays and Saturdays.

Drop-in programs will be capped at 20 participants. Any participants waiting to play must maintain social distancing and wear a face mask.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center is open for competitive team practice, drop-in programs, scheduled leisure programs, and private lessons. Recreational gymnastics classes have been delayed and the next scheduled session will begin on January 31.

The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism offices are open to the public on a limited basis and an appointment is required. Please call 301-932-3470 to schedule your appointment.

Please continue to visit https://bit.ly/30trWTu for the full list of openings, closings, and notices.

