The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter will host a free screening of the film Bewildered, followed by a virtual community forum on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Bewildered, directed by Gregor Wilson and starring Keith David and Maria Howell, depicts the journey of world-famous, husband and wife jazz vocalists – Joseph and Sara Honoré – from the peak of their career and marriage, into the turmoil and anxiety brought on by Joseph’s fall into dementia. Befriended by a young care worker and gifted musician, Joseph is helped to recall deeply held musical memories, which provide a desperately needed connection with his beloved wife.

“Bewilderedis a powerful short film about how music can create connections for those living with dementia and their family members,” said Ben Donnelly, Volunteer and Programs & Services Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, National Capital Area Chapter. “It’s an important message of hope. And we hope this virtual screening and community forum will allow for some positive discussions and further awareness around this disease and all those that are affected.”

Acommunity forum to discuss dementia and caregiving through the power of music will follow the film. Participants will hear from and engage with experts on caregiving associated with Alzheimer’s, dementia, aging, and other related caregiving areas as they discuss resources provided by several organizations and local Departments of Aging available throughout the community.

The Alzheimer’s Association believes no individual, caregiver or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia alone. The Association’s community forums are bringing together those affected by the disease with staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services in their communities.

Registration for the screening and virtual meeting is required. To learn more and to register , call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org/nca .

