Yoga is a ten-year-old, 17-pound, lemon color beagle mix ISO her forever home. She is a quiet, laid-back senior girl that has done well with the other dogs and cats in her foster home. Yoga walks well on a leash and enjoys going for a stroll, then curling up on a soft bed for a nap. Like most beagles, Yoga does love to sniff and explore, so a securely fenced yard would be fun for her.

Yoga’s vetting is complete, and she is ready for a human to call her own. Visit Yoga’s web page where you will find the most up-to-date information about her.

If you are interested in adopting Yoga or another beagle ISO their forever home send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

