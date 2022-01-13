LANCASTER, Pa. – Senior Rachel Lansbury (Annandale, Va./W.T. Woodson) was named the inaugural Atlantic East Conference Elite 20 Award recipient in field hockey as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.



Click for complete Fall Atlantic East Elite 20 Award winners

Rachel Lansbury dribbling vs. Virginia Wesleyan (9.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The newly established Elite 20 Award Program honors the highest achievement in academics and athletics by a student-athlete in each Atlantic East-sponsored sport.

Modeled after the NCAA Elite 90 Academic Recognition Award Program, the Atlantic East Elite 20 Award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA) competing at the site of the final at each of the Atlantic East’s 20 team championships. For the entire selection criteria and process, click here.

While the fall 2021 award winners are being announced after the conference championship, future recipients will be honored during the awards ceremony at the conclusion of every conference championship going forward.

Lansbury owns a 3.988 cumulative GPA as a psychology major and sociology minor. She has three times been named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Scholar of Distinction (2018, 2019, 2020) for achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year.

The 5-4 forward has also earned a spot on three NFHCA National Academic Squads as well as three conference All-Academic Teams. Having made the Dean’s List every semester at St. Mary’s College, Lansbury has also been inducted into Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, and Chi Alpha Sigma, the national college athlete honor society.

This season, she contributed three goals and two assists, helping the Seahawks post a 10-8 (5-0 AEC) overall record and finish as the Atlantic East runners-up after clinching the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...