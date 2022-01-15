UPDATE 1/15/2022: The contractor will proceed with repairs to the boardwalk railing in front of the homes between “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street on January 14, 2022.

This area will continue to be closed to the public while the repairs are being made. If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (301) 855-6681 ext. 200 or (443) 646-2380.

UPDATE December 1, 2021: The Town of North Beach expects repair work on the areas affected by the October storm and flooding to commence in the coming weeks.

Continued closures: The boat slips along the pier, a sectionof the boardwalk in front of the homes between “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street, and the fishing deck continues to be closed to the public. Residents that live in the houses on the boardwalk in the area of “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street are permitted on the boardwalkto access their homes.

The Mayor and Town staff continueto be in contact with Calvert County Emergency Management, the State of Maryland, FEMA, and LGIT (the town’s insurance carrier) regarding the situation. There is ongoing communication with contractors and an engineer to sortthroughthe details on how to proceed in making necessary repairs. We will pass along any new information as we obtain it.

During the past two weeks, the Department of Public Works (DPW) has met with contractors regarding repairs to the boardwalk, railing, and flower beds that are damaged. Materials have been ordered for lower-level pier repairs. DPW removed the decking to inspect under the boardwalk.

