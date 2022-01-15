St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (5-7) were defeated by in-conference opponent Morrisville State (7-5) this evening (Jan. 14). This was the Seahawks’ fifth conference game of the 2021-22 season and fourth home game. The final score was 81-55, moving the Seahawks to 3-2 in United East play

How It Happened

Both the Seahawks and Mustangs opened the game with strong defensive performances in a very evenly matched first quarter of play. The Seahawks were able to cause three steals and Stephanie Howell recorded the lone block in the quarter. Karon Williams led the way offensively and the Seahawks and Mustangs were tied after one,14-14.

Morrisville State picked up the pace of play in the second quarter and put some distance between themselves and the Seahawks. The Mustangs shot 44% from the field and 50% from behind the three-point line in the quarter. The Seahawks struggled the get things going offensively, but were able to make the most of their free-throw attempts, going 100% from the line. A three-pointer by Cassidy Kupchinskas, coupled with a pair of Karon Williams free-throws at the end of the quarter, cut the lead back down to single digits at the half. Morrisville State led 38-29.

The Mustangs picked up where they left off and continued to shoot extremely well from the field and behind the three-point line. Williams led the way for the Seahawks with five points in the quarter, while Stephanie Howell continued to be a force in the rebounding game. Howell recorded four rebounds in the quarter, one of them being offensive. The Mustangs went into the last period of play up 57-40.

The Seahawks were able to finish the game on the high note, shooting close to 40% from the field and over 70% from the free-throw line in the final quarter. Despite hustling until the end, the deficit was too much to overcome and Morrisville State ended up getting the better of St. Mary's College, 81-55. Brook Hammersley led the way for the Mustangs with 17.

Stephanie Howell Pivoting with the Ball Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Box Score

Karon Williams led the way in points for the Seahawks, with 19. Williams also tallied nine rebounds and two steals.

Stephanie Howell had a team high 13 rebounds and paced the Seahawks in blocks, with three. Howell contributed 11 points in an all around solid performance.

Cameron Mangold set a new season high with six points.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will play the second game of their back-to-back on January 15th against United East opponent Wells College. The Seahawks will host the Express at 4 pm in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center on the Campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

