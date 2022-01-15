ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Four starters put up double-digit scoring as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team posted their second victory in a row Friday night to remain perfect in United East Conference action. St. Mary’s College (4-5, 3-0 UEC) picked up a 71-58 win over SUNY Morrisville on Ed Cole Court in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena.

How It Happened

The Seahawks never trailed in the game as Morrisville tied the game only once in the first half at 11-11 on a layup by Hunter Kowaleski at 14:07, erasing the 11-6 start by the hosts.

St. Mary’s College went on to outscore the Mustangs, 18-12, over the next eight minutes to establish a 29-18 lead – its largest advantage of the half. Junior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and first-year forward Isaiah Eggleston (Rocky Mount, Va./Carlisle School) each had six points in the run.

(Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and first-year forward (Rocky Mount, Va./Carlisle School) each had six points in the run. Morrisville used a quick 7-0 spurt over a 90-second span to close the gap to four with 4:29 left in the half; however, the Seahawks would close out the half on a 9-0 run to stake a 38-25 halftime advantage thanks to a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays by first-year guards Olumide Lewis (Greenbelt, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) and Duane Mason, Jr. (Temple Hills, Md./Potomac).

(Greenbelt, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) and (Temple Hills, Md./Potomac). St. Mary’s College’s biggest lead of the game came in the first five minutes of the second half as the Seahawks opened up the half with an 11-6 run to lead by 18 (49-31) at 15:08.

The Mustangs continued to battle, coming within 50-41 at 9:28 as Tron Smith and Kowaleski each had four points in the 10-1 run.

SMCM pulled away from the visitors after that as the Seahawks led by double figures for the final nine minutes of the game.

Isaiah Eggleston shooting a free throw vs. Catholic (11.14.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College shot a season-best 52.1-percent (25-48) from the field, including 55.0-percent (11-20) in the second half.

The Seahawks were also accurate from downtown, making seven of 15 three-pointers (46.7%), as Eggleston led the way with a 3-for-3 effort.

led the way with a 3-for-3 effort. Eggleston finished with game- and season-bests of 18 points and seven rebounds while junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill Academy) contributed 12 points and four boards.

finished with game- and season-bests of 18 points and seven rebounds while junior guard (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill Academy) contributed 12 points and four boards. Lewis and sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) each added 10 points.

and sophomore forward (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) each added 10 points. Smith led the Mustangs in their second straight loss with 16 points.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 15 vs. Wells (8-5, 2-2 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / MPOARC Arena – 2:00 p.m.

