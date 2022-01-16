The National Football League and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today quarterbacks Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), and Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) are the finalists for the 2021 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year honors while running backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) are the finalists for the 2021 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year.

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI, fans have the chance to cast their vote for the one quarterback and one running back they feel had the season’s best Air & Ground performances. Today through February 10 at 12:00 a.m. ET, fans can cast their vote for each category at nfl.com/fedex, via a Twitter poll on the @NFL official handle, or the NFL Mobile App.

For 19 years, FedEx has recognized the NFL quarterbacks and running backs voted by fans each week to be delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. You can help celebrate these standout performances by voting for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year.

During the 2021-22 NFL regular season, FedEx worked with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College community, to identify Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country to receive donations to support need-based scholarships through the 2022-23 school year. Each week of the regular season, a $2,000 donation was made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back (for a total of $4,000).

To celebrate the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year, FedEx will donate $20,000 each to the HBCU choice of the winning quarterback and running back. Similar to the regular season donations, the $40,000 donation will help support need-based scholarships. For the year, more than $100,000 will be granted among select HBCUs to support student scholarships.

FedEx will announce the2021 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Yearwinners at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Thursday, February 10 from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit nfl.com/fedex or follow the conversation on Twitter at @NFL. Learn how FedEx is creating opportunities with HBCUs throughout the U.S. at fedexcares.com.

A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year finalists:

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), completions (485) and touchdown passes (43). Brady’s 485 completions set a new league record and his career-high 5,316 passing yards were the third-most in a single season all-time. He had a league-high six games with at least four touchdown passes and has a league-record 39 career games with at least four touchdown passes. Brady joined Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history to record 5,000 passing yards in multiple seasons and joined Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks with three career seasons with 40-or-more touchdown passes.

ranked second in the NFL with a career-high 5,014 passing yards and ranked third with 38 touchdown passes. He recorded nine games with at least 300 passing yards, tied with Brady for the most in the league this season, and became the third player in NFL history to throw for at least 5,000 yards within one of his first two seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Herbert has the most passing yards (9,350), touchdown passes (69) and 300-yard games (17) by a quarterback in his first two seasons in NFL history. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ranked second in the NFL and tied his career-high with 41 touchdown passes and ranked third with 4,886 passing yards. Stafford had nine games with at least three touchdowns passes, most in the league this season, while his seven games of at least 300 passing yards this year ranked third behind only Brady (nine games) and Herbert (nine).

A closer look at the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year finalists:

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubbfinished the season ranked second in the league with 1,259 rushing yards and had eight rushing touchdowns in 14 games played. He recorded five games with at least 100 rushing yards, tied for the second-most such games this year. Chubb, who has at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past three seasons, became the sixth player all-time to record at least 950 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon produced a career season in 2021, finishing the year ranked third in the league with a career-high 1,205 rushing yards and fourth in the NFL with a career-best 13 rushing touchdowns. Mixon recorded a scrimmage touchdown in nine consecutive games from Weeks 4-13, the second-longest streak in the NFL, and he became the first running back since 2006 to record two-or-more scrimmage touchdowns in four consecutive games (Weeks 8-12).



