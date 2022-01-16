St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (6-7) was able to bounce back and defeat in-conference opponent Wells College (0-12) this afternoon (Jan. 15) in the second game of their back-to-back. This was the Seahawks’ sixth conference game of the 2021-22 season and fifth home game. The final score was, moving the Seahawks to 4-2 in United East play

How It Happened

The Seahawks were able to start the contest fast and energized, out scoring Wells College 21-9 in the opening quarter of play. St. Mary’s executed a very balanced offensive attack, having five different players find the scoring column. Defensively, the Seahawks picked up six steals that contributed to a nine point run to close out the first quarter.

St. Mary’s College was able to keep their foot on the gas into the second quarter, both offensively and defensively. The Seahawks managed to hold the Express to just six points in the quarter, while scoring 20 of their own. Karon Williams led all players with 12 points at the half and Cameron Mangold made the difference in the rebounding game, picking up 5 boards. St. Mary’s took excellent care of the ball in the first half, only being forced into three turnovers, which translated to them being able to shoot over 40% going into the break. The Seahawks led the Express 41-15 at the half.

Karon Williams dribbling vs. Lehman (12.11.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams led the way once again for the Seahawks with a loaded box score. Williams had 14 points, five rounds, and four assists.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will have a week break before they head back out on the road next Saturday, January 22nd. The Seahawks will take on United East opponent Penn State Harrisburg at 3:00 PM at the Capital Union Building.

