LEXINGTON, VA– Alongside the Men’s team, three members of the Women’s team set new records at the VMI Team Challenge. The Seahawks competed in four events for the meet and did not place in the top nine for the meet. Towson earned first place with 138 points.

Ariana Lecouras Running Past Competition Credit: Sam Keating / St. Mary's College of Marylandd

How it Happened

Ariana Lecouras set the first record for the Hawks today. Lecouras represented St. Mary’s in the first one mile race competed for the Seahawks and set the record at 6:35.15. Lecouras placed 19th of the 20 runners in the event.

Seahawks Alana Thompson, Natalie Romero and Molly Antunucci competed in the 400 meter race today. Thompson broke teammate Romero's previous record in the event with a time of 1:12.39, only .45 of a second faster. Romero finished today's race in 1:13.86 while Antunucci rounded out the Hawks with a time of 1:16.43.

Antununcci also competed in the 60 meter dash at the meet placing 15th of the 16 competitors at 11.67 seconds.

Kendal Eldridge secured the third and final school record at the meet in the 3000 meter run. Eldridge earned 14th place at a time of 12:47.44. Eldridge shaved eight seconds off the previous record set by teammate Lecouras at the first meet of the season.

Up Next

The Seahawks will travel to Princess Anne, Maryland to compete in the Eastern Shore Invitational. The meet will take place on January 29th and will be hosted by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

