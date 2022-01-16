LEXINGTON, VA– After having their last meet canceled, the Seahawks were ready to finally compete again in their inaugural season. Though the men placed eighth overall with 15 points at the meet, three Seahawks walked away with new school records. VMI took home first place with 147 points.

Alex Behzadi Competing in 60M Hurdle Race Credit: Sam Keating / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Tyler Wilson and Caleb Shankle competed in the 5000M run. Wilson earned a third place finish at 16:55.77 while Shankle closed out the race in seventh place at 18:56.77.

Alexander Gouin competed in three events today. Gouin started the day in the 60M Dash, earning a time of 7.86 seconds earning 19th out of 21 runners. Gouin then moved into the 200M Dash where he broke his own school record. Gouin previously held the record at 26.36 seconds and crossed the finish line in 26.15 today. Lastly, Gouin competed in the long jump with two other Seahawks, Alexander Behzadi and Christian Oliverio, where he placed ninth with a distance of 5.11meters.

Behzadi earned eighth place in the long jump for the Seahawks with a distance of 5.56 meters while teammate Oliverio took home tenth at a distance of 5.11 meters. Oliverio also ran in the 400 meter dash where he clinched 15th place at 56.66 seconds. Behzadi broke his own record in his second event of the day, the 60 meter hurdles. His previous record stood at 10.19 seconds and today finished in 9.89 seconds.

Michael Wade would be the third Seahawk of the day to break a school record. Wade competed in the one mile race where he placed 18th of 21 at a time of 4:47.83. This time beat the previous record of 4:53 held by teammate Willam Christophel.

Christophel also competed in the 800 meter run for the Seahawks where he finished ninth at 2:08.24. Teammate Quentin Pastore ran alongside Christophel and earned 14th place for the Hawks with a time of 2:17.12.

Marion Lajara and Chamber Auber represented the Hawks in the Shot Put today, earning 13th and 14th place of the 16 competitors. Lajara put out a distance of 10.15 meters while Auber threw a total of 10.05 meters.

Seahawk Patton Harbourt competed in the 3000 meter run where he earned a time of 11:25.03.

Up Next

The Seahawks will travel to Princess Anne, Maryland to compete in the Eastern Shore Invitational. The meet will take place on January 29th and will be hosted by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

