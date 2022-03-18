ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – First-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) had himself a night as Doyle put up six goals in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team back to the win column Wednesday night. St. Mary’s College (6-1) held on for a 14-13 non-conference victory over Randolph-Macon College (4-3), improving to 3-1 against Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponents.

How It Happened

The Seahawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind three different scorers before Randolph-Macon notched three of the next four goals to pull within 4-3 with 4:05 remaining in the first period.

The two sides alternated the last four goals of the quarter and St. Mary’s headed into the second frame with a 6-5 lead.

The Yellow Jackets tallied the first two goals of the second period in a one-minute span to stake their first lead (7-6) of the game at 8:59.

Doyle found the back of the net twice and senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) chipped in a goal and an assist as the Seahawks closed the half on a 3-1 run to take a 9-8 advantage into halftime.

In the third quarter, sophomore attackman Johnny McGrain (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) led St. Mary's with a goal and two assists as the Seahawks outscored R-MC, 3-2, for a 12-10 lead going into the fourth.

Randolph-Macon won the fourth frame, 3-2, including coming within 14-13 on a Jack Smith goal with 36 ticks on the clock. The Yellow Jackets won the ensuing face-off, but Brandon Smith's shot sailed wide, and the hosts captured their sixth win of the season.

Aiden Doyle Goal Celebration vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Tonight’s Seahawk victory snaps a five-game skid against Randolph-Macon. St. Mary’s last victory over the Yellow Jackets was a 13-6 triumph in St. Mary’s City on April 25, 2007.

St. Mary’s won 16-of-31 face-offs as junior midfielder Mitch Boudreau (Towson, Md./Towson) went 12-of-24 and matched his season-best of five ground balls while senior midfielder Samuel Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) won four of six at the X.

Randolph-Macon outshot the Seahawks, 43-39, and edged them, 32-31, in ground balls.

The Yellow Jackets were 2-for-2 on extra-man opportunities while St. Mary’s scored twice on five extra-man opportunities.

Player Highlights

Doyle finished the night with a career-best six goals as he stretched his string of multiple-goal games to six with his third career hat trick.

Brown contributed three goals, two assists, and two ground balls while McGrain chipped in career-bests of two goals and three assists for a career-high five points.

Senior attackman Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul's) and junior midfielder Cal Wilcox (Fallston, Md./Fallston) each added a goal and two assists.

Senior long-stick midfielder Jacob Hendricks (Chesapeake Beach, Md./Calverton) matched his career-high with five ground balls while junior defenseman Cole Harden (Bel Air, Md./Bel Air) picked up three loose balls and caused a career-best two turnovers.

Senior captain Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) registered 13 stops, one caused turnover, and one ground ball for his sixth win in goal.

J. Smith led the Yellow Jackets in their third loss of the season with three goals and two assists while Gage Turner made 16 saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 19 vs. Washington College (1-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md./Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 1:00 p.m

