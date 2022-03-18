ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – First-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) had himself a night as Doyle put up six goals in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team back to the win column Wednesday night. St. Mary’s College (6-1) held on for a 14-13 non-conference victory over Randolph-Macon College (4-3), improving to 3-1 against Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponents.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind three different scorers before Randolph-Macon notched three of the next four goals to pull within 4-3 with 4:05 remaining in the first period.
- The two sides alternated the last four goals of the quarter and St. Mary’s headed into the second frame with a 6-5 lead.
- The Yellow Jackets tallied the first two goals of the second period in a one-minute span to stake their first lead (7-6) of the game at 8:59.
- Doyle found the back of the net twice and senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) chipped in a goal and an assist as the Seahawks closed the half on a 3-1 run to take a 9-8 advantage into halftime.
- In the third quarter, sophomore attackman Johnny McGrain (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) led St. Mary’s with a goal and two assists as the Seahawks outscored R-MC, 3-2, for a 12-10 lead going into the fourth.
- Randolph-Macon won the fourth frame, 3-2, including coming within 14-13 on a Jack Smith goal with 36 ticks on the clock. The Yellow Jackets won the ensuing face-off, but Brandon Smith’s shot sailed wide, and the hosts captured their sixth win of the season.
Inside the Box Score
- Tonight’s Seahawk victory snaps a five-game skid against Randolph-Macon. St. Mary’s last victory over the Yellow Jackets was a 13-6 triumph in St. Mary’s City on April 25, 2007.
- St. Mary’s won 16-of-31 face-offs as junior midfielder Mitch Boudreau (Towson, Md./Towson) went 12-of-24 and matched his season-best of five ground balls while senior midfielder Samuel Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) won four of six at the X.
- Randolph-Macon outshot the Seahawks, 43-39, and edged them, 32-31, in ground balls.
- The Yellow Jackets were 2-for-2 on extra-man opportunities while St. Mary’s scored twice on five extra-man opportunities.
Player Highlights
- Doyle finished the night with a career-best six goals as he stretched his string of multiple-goal games to six with his third career hat trick.
- Brown contributed three goals, two assists, and two ground balls while McGrain chipped in career-bests of two goals and three assists for a career-high five points.
- Senior attackman Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s) and junior midfielder Cal Wilcox (Fallston, Md./Fallston) each added a goal and two assists.
- Senior long-stick midfielder Jacob Hendricks (Chesapeake Beach, Md./Calverton) matched his career-high with five ground balls while junior defenseman Cole Harden (Bel Air, Md./Bel Air) picked up three loose balls and caused a career-best two turnovers.
- Senior captain Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) registered 13 stops, one caused turnover, and one ground ball for his sixth win in goal.
- J. Smith led the Yellow Jackets in their third loss of the season with three goals and two assists while Gage Turner made 16 saves.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 19 vs. Washington College (1-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md./Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 1:00 p.m