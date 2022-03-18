Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.

THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS or purchase a bottle of locally grown wine from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, and Xella Winery & Vineyard while browsing locally crafted items and more on museum grounds along the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Several food vendors will also be available as well as kids and family activities. Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park (regular admission applies), where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634 for an entire day of fun!

Kids and family activities, as well as lots of history, await. Event admission is FREE; various costs for food, museum admission, water taxi rides, or any vendor or wine purchases.

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival

Saturday, April 9, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626

Phone: 301-769-2222

Web: https://fb.me/e/1ly22uuWu

