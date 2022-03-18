ST. MARY’S CITY, MD – The Women’s Lacrosse Program went toe to toe with the Shorewomen of Washington College Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. The St. Mary’s defense came up big today by forcing the Shorewomen, who were ranked 24th in the Nation last week, to run out the shot clock three times in the first half. Nancy Slaughter stepped in the net for the Seahawks, filling in for teammate Maddie Clemmer . Slaughter recorded nine saves in today’s success.

How it Happened

The Shorewomen got the jump on the Seahawks in the first period, out scoring the Hawks (4-5) in the opening 15 minutes. Despite taking the early lead, the match was never more than one point apart, each team scoring right after the other. Colin Horton , Hailey Betch , Kelly Emge and Lucy Gussio each notched a point for the Seahawks in the first quarter. St. Mary’s defense kept the first quarter a one point game by blocking out Washington College twice in the first period. The Seahawks forced the Shorewomen to run out the 90 second shot clock, causing the two clock violations. Nancy Slaughter tallied five saves in the net for the Seahawks, the most she would record in one period across the match.

Nancy Slaughter vs. Catholic University Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Three Seahawks now have scored goals in the double digits. Lucy Gussio scored seven goals today, bringing her season total to 26 goals so far. Colin Horton follows close behind with 20 goals. Kelly Emge rounds out the top three scorers with 12 goals.

caused three herself. St. Mary’s ripped 46 shots today against Washington College, beating their previous highest by eight shots.

Up Next

The Seahawks host their first United East conference match of the season on March 23rd. The Hawks will face off against the Lancaster Bible Chargers in JLR Stadium at 4pm.

