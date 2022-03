Comet is a brown and black male Domestic Shorthair mix.

He is approximately 9 years old. He weighs about 17.13 lbs.. He has been neutered.

If you can help this handsome boy, please let me know as soon as possible!

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...