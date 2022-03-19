MYRTLE BEACH, SC– The Women’s Track and Field Squad opened their 2022 season at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The team competed in six different events today and brought home five new program records on the first day of the competition.

Ariat Ojulu Competing at Susquehanna Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Madeleine Blaisdell , Ariana Lecouras and Jason Sprague lined up for St. Mary’s in the one mile race today. Blaisdell set the outdoor record for the one mile with her ninth place finish at a time of 5:42.39. Ariana Lecrouas came in 19th place for the Seahawks, securing her spot in 6:04.58. Jason Sprague crossed the finish line at 6:28.37 to clinch 29th place.

Alana Thompson set the second record today for the Seahawks. Alana Thompson took home a fourth place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 1:05.25 to set the outdoor record in the event. Ariat Ojulu followed close behind Thompson, earning fifth place at 1:05.99. Natalie Romero crossed the finish four seconds later for the Hawks to take home 17th place with a time of 1:09.79.

Stacie Lally and Alana Thompson competed in the javelin throw today for the Seahawks. Lally set the record for the event with a distance of 15.16m and a 42nd place finish. Thompson finished just behind her teammate with a distance of 13.54 meters.

Seahawks Madeleine Blaisdell and Jason Spague competed in their second event of the day together for the 800m run. Blaisdell finished in 15th place at a time of 2:36.38 while Spague clinched 31st place at 3:05.10.

Meaghan Collins would be the lone Seahawk competing in the hammer throw today. Collins set the program record in the event throwing a distance of 26.56 meters.

Ariat Ojulu , Ariana Lecouras , Jason Sprague and Madeleine Blaisdell worked together to set a new record in the 4×800 relay race. The team of four are the first Seahawks to compete in the event in program history and set the record at a time of 11:12.88.

Up Next

The Seahawks will continue their stay in Myrtle Beach with their second and final day of competition Saturday in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. The competition will kick off at 10 AM with the Women’s Shot Put.

