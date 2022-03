WASHINGTON – It was snowing last Saturday. But now spring is finally arriving in the nation’s capital.

There is no better sign of that than the blossoming cherry trees all over Washington. WASHINGTON – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial overlooks the blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – Blooming cherry trees frame the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – A woman stops to take in the view of the cherry blossoms at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – Thousands of people will be in the nation’s capital to get close-up views like this of the cherry trees. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – The cherry blossoms are popping out along the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – A biker pauses to photograph the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – A honey bee floats in front of cherry blossoms on the National Mall in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – A cherry tree blooms near the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – Cherry trees bloom outside the Smithsonian Institution’s Air and Space Museum, currently under renovations. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – If the cherry blossoms are out, so are the honey bees. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – Warm weather and sunshine are helping to speed the blooming of Washington’s cherry trees. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – Partial blooms on the cherry trees near the Washington Monument. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – The famed cherry trees are beginning to bloom in the nation’s capital. Peak bloom is expected to be March 22 through 25. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service WASHINGTON – A view of the Jefferson Memorial and the blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in the nation’s capital. Credit: Emily Hahn / Capital News Service

The National Park Service estimates that peak bloom – when at least 70 percent of the trees are in flower – will occur between March 22 through March 25.

