LATHAM, N.Y. – For the third consecutive week, a St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse player has been named the United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. This time it was first-year Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) earning the weekly honor for the week ending March 20.

Aiden Doyle Looking to Pass vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College (7-1) rebounded from its first loss of the season with two wins, handing Randolph-Macon College a 14-13 setback on March 16 and defeating Washington College for the third straight time by a 15-12 margin on March 19. Doyle contributed 11 goals, three ground balls, and one assist over the two wins.

The 6-5 attackman found the back of the net six times against Randolph-Macon before ripping five more, including a man-up goal, and adding a helper against Washington College. He also chipped in three ground balls in the triumph over the Washington Shoremen.

Doyle currently ranks second in the United East (behind teammate Jude Brown 22) with 22 goals, 28 points, and 2.75 goals per game while being tied for fourth with 3.50 points per game.

The Seahawks will be back in action this Saturday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. when the Seahawks open conference action against Hilbert College (1-2) at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 21 – Jack Brocato , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A/M

Feb. 28 – Zach Nestor, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., A

Mar. 7 – Jude Brown , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 14 – Jude Brown , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 21 – Aiden Doyle , St. Mary’s College, Fy., A

Like this: Like Loading...