Hollywood, MD- On Friday, March 18, 2022, firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and area companies responded to a reported structure fire in the 45300 block of Tippett Road in Hollywood, MD.

Upon arrival, they discovered a two-story, single-family home with fire showing on the first and second floors Forty-five firefighters took thirty minutes to gain control of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the fire is listed as accidental and was the result of a failure involving the exterior HVAC system. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The estimated damage is $50,000.00

Like this: Like Loading...