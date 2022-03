This animal is a brown and white male Bulldog mix.

He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 39.7 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and neutered upon adoption.

If you can help this handsome boy, please let me know as soon as possible!

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

