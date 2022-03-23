ATLANTA, Ga. – Brittney Kenney , the first-year head coach of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team, was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Thirty Under 30 honoree for the 2021-22 season.

The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches aged 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.

Head Coach Britt Kenney with seniors (2.19.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“I am beyond excited to see Brittney recognized on a national level by the WBCA, she has done tremendous work in a short amount of time with our student-athletes and bringing together the team,” Cr ystal Gibson, the St. Mary’s College director of athletics & recreation, said. “Brittney continues to showcase a commitment to our student-athletes mental health and academic success with a daily dedication to our student-athletes. I look forward to watching her continued future success.”

Kenney was just one of three head coaches named to the WBCA Thirty Under 30 list as John Carroll University head coach Elizabeth Andrews and Notre Dame (Ohio) College head coach Imani Gordon joined her. This is the seventh year of the WBCA Thirty Under 30 program. To see a year-by-year list of past honorees, visit www.wbca.org/recognize/.

Kenney, who was named the St. Mary’s College head women’s basketball coach on June 25, 2021, guided the Seahawks to a 12-13 (10-6 United East) overall record in 2021-22. The 12 wins marked the first 10-win season since the 2012-13 campaign when St. Mary’s finished with a 10-13 mark. In addition, the Seahawks garnered 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season when the program finished 11-5 in Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) action.

The Seahawks locked up the No. 4 seed in the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, making the semifinals of a conference championship tournament for the first time since 1999-00 when St. Mary’s advanced to the 2000 CAC championship game.

Kenney also mentored Karon Williams ’23 and Stephanie Howell ’23 to All-United East honors as Williams earned First Team honors and Howell landed on the Second Team. This was the first time St. Mary’s has had multiple all-conference selections since the 2015-16 season when Nina Haller ’17 and Kerri Kline ’18 were named to the Second Team. It was also the first time the Seahawks have had someone named to the First Team since 2016-17 when Nina Haller ’17 earned the honor.

