NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team received votes in this week’s IL Women/IWLCA Division III Poll as announced by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Monday afternoon.

This is the first time this season the Seahawks have been mentioned in the IL Women/IWLCA poll. However, it’s the third time overall in 2022 as St. Mary’s College received votes in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division III Preseason Top 20 (Dec. 30) as well as the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division III Week 1 Top 20 (Feb. 21).

St. Mary’s currently owns a 3-3 record with four games coming against opponents making this week’s IL Women/IWLCA poll. The Seahawks are 2-2 against those foes, beating then No. 11 Messiah College, 16-15, in overtime on March 10 and defeating Washington College, who’s receiving votes, 24-18, on March 16. Messiah is currently No. 15 in Division III.

The Seahawks will face top-ranked Salisbury University on April 27 in Salisbury, Md.

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Wednesday, March 23, when the Seahawks begin conference action against Lancaster Bible College (5-1) at 4:00 p.m. in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. This game will be dedicated to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit organization that raises awareness for destigmatizing mental health in athletics.

