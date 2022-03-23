ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today honored eight Maryland farm families during the 2022 Century Farm induction ceremony at the State House. This recognition is given to farms that have been owned and operated by the same family for more than 100 years.

“Each of our eight honorees has played a significant role in ensuring that Maryland agriculture continues to thrive and that Maryland families can continue to run profitable sustainable farms for generations to come,” said Governor Hogan. “These wonderful families truly are taking their place within an elite and increasingly rare group, and I want to congratulate each of our honorees on this remarkable achievement.”

White Neck Farm in Avenue, MD was established in 1887 by Anne Cheseldine. She purchased the property from her husband’s estate. Elizabeth Cheseldine assumed ownership of the farm in 1908, and it has been owned and operated by Phillip B. and Jane L. Hayden since 1973. The farm spans 145 acres growing corn, soybeans, and wheat. In the past, the farm has raised cattle, pigs, and chickens. A small waterfront area of the farm has also been used for aquaculture.

White Neck Farm has some historical significance as well, with a small cemetery and many arrowheads and pieces of pottery found on the property throughout the years.

The Maryland Century Farm Program was established in 1994 by Governor William Donald Schaefer to recognize farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years, contain a minimum of 10 acres of the original parcel, and have a gross annual income of $2,500 or more from the sale of farm products. It honors families who have passed their farming operations down from generation to generation, making it possible for future stewards of the land to continue in the family tradition. The Hogan administration re-established this annual tradition for Maryland farm families after it had been halted by the previous administration in 2007.

“These Century Farm families are a testament to the commitment and dedication of Maryland farmers,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. “It is inspiring to see these families get the recognition they deserve for their lifelong, multi-generational contributions to the state’s agriculture industry.”

