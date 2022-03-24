VERO BEACH, Fla. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) was named the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 20 as announced by the league office on Monday.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team competed in their first meet of the 2022 campaign on March 18-19, taking part in the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational hosted by the City of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Carpenter began the meet by winning his flight and finishing ninth in the hammer throw with a school-record distance of 50.15m. That distance qualified the 6-3 thrower for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 18-19. His hammer throw distance currently leads the conference and ranks sixth in Division III.

He also placed 12th in the shot put with a school-record distance of 13.43m, which ranks 33rd in Division III and second in the league.

Carpenter picked up an 18th-place finish in the discus throw with yet another school-record distance, throwing 37.57m to rank second in the Coast-To-Coast.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, March 26, at the Doc Jopson Invite hosted by Bridgewater College down in Bridgewater, Va. The meet is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.

