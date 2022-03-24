NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The aircrew from the E2-D Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 (VAW-125) recently completed two weeks of on-site readiness training following the installation of two E-2D Distributed Readiness Trainers (D-DRTs) by the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205).

These medium-fidelity trainers contain a complete mock-up of the E-2D weapons system and are available via commercial off-the-shelf components, allowing them to be operational faster than higher fidelity trainers. The D-DRT uses touch screen technology and is less expensive to maintain than the legacy trainers, which improves reliability and reduces lifecycle costs.

Naval aviators train on E-2D distributed readiness trainers, which are training devices capable of elements of two, five crewmember aircraft to conduct a single training scenario simultaneously and execute the full list of tactics, techniques, and procedures. Credit: U.S. Navy

“Our ability to cycle through reps and sets of advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures in a short amount of time will make the warfighter more lethal at a much lower cost to the taxpayer,” said David Adams, PMA-205 Training Systems integrated product team lead.

The devices were installed to coincide with the squadron’s return from deployment, for use immediately upon return. PMA-205 team members were on hand to provide instruction on their operation. “The event provided VAW-125 an increased level of combat readiness and the ability to maintain combat effectiveness without costly travel to traditional training locations,” said PMA-205 program manager, Capt. Lisa Sullivan.

A multidisciplinary PMA-205 team conducted the training and provided aircrew with “hands-on” instruction to learn how to operate the devices and get the most out of their training. The trainers can accommodate an E-2D element of two, five crewmember aircraft to conduct a single training scenario simultaneously and execute the full list of tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Cmdr. Ryan Mann, executive officer of the E-2 Weapons School, stated, “These devices have received a significant amount of positive feedback from the E-2D community, and it is very excited about its capabilities” Future developments and iterations of the D-DRT will add additional capability to improve readiness.

