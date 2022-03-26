PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 25, 2022 – Food trucks will begin vending off Main Street in Prince Frederick beginning on Tuesday, March 29. Vendors will be stationed for lunch service in the breezeway next to the Courthouse Annex building located at 176 Main St. in Prince Frederick, directly across from the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse.

Participating food trucks will be on site Tuesdays and Fridays through April. Check out the Food Trucks on Main Street vendor calendar online at www.ecalvert.com/calendar.

This is a pilot program to gauge customer demand. Calvert County has numerous food truck options ranging from barbecue to pizza to seafood and more. Visit www.eCalvert.com/PFEateries for a map of all eateries located in the Prince Frederick Town Center.

For information on local food trucks visit www.ChooseCalvert.com/Food-Trucks.

