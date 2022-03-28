Everyone goes through anxiety or depression at some point in their life. There is a lot of science about why there are rising cases of anxiety despite the comfort of modernization and technology. People turn to various medications and methods to reduce stress, and they try their best to avoid addiction in this regard. In the past years, CBD has gained popularity as a natural method to reduce anxiety and depression among the masses.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, an active ingredient in the cannabis plant. The CBD products available in the market come from the hemp plant. Although there is numerous ongoing research regarding CBD’s role in reducing anxiety, a Harvard study states that CBD is helping people manage anxiety and treat sleep disorders.

Many people around the world agree on the efficiency of CBD products. CBD is also legal in many countries, and CBD products are now filling the shelves to provide treatment for generalized anxiety disorder, pain relief, inflammation, depression, and insomnia. CBD is mainly used to improve health and wellness and enhance the overall quality of life. So, we decided to compile a list of the best CBD oils for anxiety because many people are looking forward to helping themselves with this disorder.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil For Anxiety And Depression

After rigorous research, we narrowed our list down to these five brands. The following are our top picks for the best CBD oils for anxiety:

Exhale Wellness : Overall Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorder BudPop : Strongest CBD Tinctures And Most Potent Hollyweed CBD : Top Rated CBD Isolate for Depression Cheef Botanicals : High-Quality Full-Spectrum CBD Oil FAB CBD : Most Affordable Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures

#1. Exhale Wellness : Overall Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorder

Exhale Wellness is a famous brand, as sites like the Ministry of Hemp, LA Weekly, and Observer have mentioned it. The company is based in L.A. and has an experienced team of researchers, professionals, and cultivators. The brand aims to improve people’s health by providing natural and pure supplements. Exhale Wellness has a philosophy that believes only nature can improve health and wellness.

The company creates its CBD oils purely and in high potency. Moreover, it ensures these CBD products give you a relaxing and calming experience while bringing balance to your overall system. It also conducts lab tests to provide high quality and standards during the manufacturing of its products.

At Exhale Wellness, the manufacturers ensure the CBD oil products are pesticide- and chemical-free. The company uses all-natural ingredients that promote health and wellness. The brand also combines safe and organic components rich in nutrients that even people with allergies can use. Thus, its CBD products can be used by those with sensitivities without worrying too much about side effects.

You can use the CBD oil sublingually, which means you can place a few drops of this oil under your tongue and then keep it there until it gets absorbed. The CBD oil then travels into the bloodstream, and within half an hour, you start seeing the effects of it. You can also swallow the CBD oil or mix it with a food or drink.

Highlights

100% Natural Ingredients: CBD oil by Exhale Wellness consists of CBD extract with a carrier oil like coconut oil or hemp seed oil. The company uses pure oil and other ingredients such as extracts, derivatives, salts, acids, isomers, and less than 0.3% THC. They do not use preservatives or additives in their products, so rest assured that it is all-natural.

Relaxation from Anxiety: When taken regularly, the CBD oil by Exhale Wellness can help reduce the feeling of nervousness and anxiety. You can enhance the benefits of this oil by adding it to your diet. Since it is rich in Omega 3, it helps with muscle spasms and inflammation.

Certificate of Analysis: The CBD oil by Exhale Wellness has COA (Certificate of Analysis), which proves that third-party labs test the product. These third-party tests determine what the products contain. Knowing the cannabinoid profile helps in understanding whether the CBD oil is as potent as the brand claims or not. Exhale Wellness takes pride in presenting COAs for all of its products.

Hemp Source: Exhale Wellness uses organic hemp that is locally grown. U.S.-grown hemp is far better and safer than imported hemp, which is why the top CBD brands use locally-grown hemp for their CBD products. For this reason, the company collaborates with hemp farmers who have experience in growing hemp plants that have recommended a range of THC content.

Pros

Third-party lab tested products

100% organic and non-GMO ingredients

Excellent brand reputation

Wide variety of products

Safe and reliable CBD oil

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop : Strongest CBD Tincture And Most Potent

Young enthusiasts established BudPop, and they know how to cater to the needs of young people. The founders of this company enjoy high customer ratings because of their organic, non-GMO, and vegan products. All of the products of BudPop are lab tested to prove efficacy and purity, and the third-party lab test results are available on the official website of the brand.

All the extracted hemp comes from the U.S., and then it is processed in an FDA-registered unit. The processing unit is also certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices Program. The company ensures no additives, preservatives, or pesticides are there as well.

BudPop offers CBD oil in a small glass dropper bottle of 1,500mg, which lasts for around 300 servings. To use the oil, you have to put a few drops under your tongue, and within a few minutes, it goes into the bloodstream. Overall, BudPop offers high-quality CBD oil, which you might consider if you are looking forward to reducing feelings of anxiety and depression.

The company offers a 20% discount on the first purchase. Moreover, the order ships in two business days, and the shipping is free for all orders. Their customer service is exceptional, and the 30-day money-back guarantee is also generous.

Highlights

Two Types of CBD Oils: BudPop offers two types of CBD oils — natural and peppermint. Each CBD oil comes in a 30ml glass dropper bottle and contains 1,500mg each. Each serving of CBD oil should be 50mg. Both oils are third-party lab tested, and there are no preservatives or additives included.

CO2 Extraction Method: The company uses an advanced CO2 extraction method, which is the most advanced method to extract CBD. The extraction method is considered the best for hemp extraction, as it removes all the impurities from the extract without compromising its quality.

Rewards and Discounts: BudPop allows you to earn reward points by visiting its official website. You can earn points by signing up, shopping, and even engaging on social media. These reward points later help you enjoy more features by redeeming them. Also, there are discounts for veterans, military personnel, and people with disabilities.

Excellent Customer Services: The company has received lots of appreciation from its customers. People admire the brand for its exceptional and prompt customer service. People are satisfied with their products, and many users claim their CBD oil is good for managing anxiety, stress, and depression.

Pros

Organic and 100% natural ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Most potent CBD oil

Two flavor choices

Cons

Available online only

#3. Hollyweed CBD : Top Rated CBD Isolate for Depression

Hollyweed CBD comprises a team of professionals and cannabinoid experts striving to create health and wellness in different forms. The official website of Hollyweed CBD has a user-friendly interface where customers can navigate smoothly and find their desired products. The company sells CBD oils, topical creams, capsules, pre-rolls, flowers, and other CBD products on its website.

CBD oil is an excellent blend of full-spectrum CBD oil and high-quality hemp seed oil. The hemp seed oil acts as a carrier and is rich in essential nutrients like Omega 3. The best thing about this CBD oil is that it has all the nutrition of the hemp plant, but it does not cause any psychoactive effects.

Hollyweed CBD’s oil delivers within three to ten business days, and the shipping time depends on the type of shipping you choose. If you want CBD oil on an urgent basis, you can pay more. However, the free shipping takes ten days to arrive, which is the longest.

The company has formulated CBD oil with CBD-rich strains from Colorado-grown hemp. The cannabidiol in the CBD oil interacts with the ECS (endocannabinoid system) in your body to produce a calming and relaxing effect. This effect is the one that is needed to manage anxiety, pain, stress, and inflammation in the body.

Highlights

Several Potencies Available: The Hollyweed CBD oil is available in several strengths, including 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg. The oil comes in an excellent and unique packaging derived from natural hemp, and it is very potent and consists of Omega 3 fatty acids.

Price and Usage: The cost of the Hollyweed CBD oil depends on the potency you choose. The higher the strength of the CBD oil, the more the price is. You can get Hollyweed’s CBD oil in the price range of $24.95 to $124.95 according to the oil’s strength. You can also save 25% on your purchases by subscribing to the brand’s newsletter.

Shipping and Customer Policies: Hollyweed CBD offers various shipping options. The orders ship within a day, and the overall process is speedy. The free economy shipping is convenient, but it takes a bit longer than other shipping options. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can avail of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Affiliate Programs: The company offers affiliate programs to get 25% to 35% commission. You can earn this commission if you refer the site to anyone else and they purchase using your affiliate link.

Informative Blogs: The official website of Hollyweed CBD also features informative blogs on CBD products, hemp plants, and their uses and benefits. The primary purpose of these blogs is to spread awareness regarding hemp-based products.

Pros

Organically-grown hemp

Nice packaging

30-day money-back guarantee

Expedited shipping feature

Several potencies available

Fast and free shipping

Third-party lab-tested

Additive-free

Cons

Might take longer to feel the effects

#4. Cheef Botanicals : High-Quality Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Cheef Botanicals has been creating health and wellness products for years. The company is well-known for formulating CBD oil extract derived from legally and locally grown hemp. The founding team has decades of expertise in the field, and they strongly believe in providing products and services that could support the health philosophy.

The company realizes that a lack of transparency and consistency for the CBD brands has created a gap. Thus, they are committed to gaining the trust of their customers by bringing reliable CBD products to the market. Cheef Botanicals believes in six pillars of health and wellness, and the company’s CBD oil helps people on their wellness paths.

Apart from that, Cheef Botanicals also makes sure their products are environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free. The brand believes that a good product should not need to harm animals in its making. Moreover, they believe that one should supplement their diet by eating organic and natural vegan products. They promote organic farming and gather the purest ingredients for formulating their products.

Cheef Botanicals offer free economy shipping on all of its products. Moreover, the full-spectrum CBD oil products are non-psychoactive and are third-party lab tested for purity. To keep the oil fresh for a long time, place it in a cool dark place. You can check the third-party lab test results of this CBD oil on the official website.

Highlights

Legal and Farm Bill Compliant: The hemp used to create CBD oil at Cheef Botanicals is Farm Bill compliant. It is also legal in all 50 states. The CBD oil contains hemp extract with less than 0.3% THC, so it does not cause a high sensation.

Full-Spectrum Pure CBD Oil: The CBD oil by Cheef Botanicals comes lab-tested in a glass dropper bottle. It is extracted using CO2 extraction and contains 100% natural ingredients. The ingredients are non-GMO and organic, and no preservatives or additives are present.

Instant Relief: The oil contains hemp seed extract, a potent tincture, and you can ingest it for quick results. You can use the CBD oil by putting directly into your mouth using the glass dropper. Some people also add it to their favorite drink or food because the oil has a mild taste. For immediate relief from anxiety or stress, put the drops under your tongue so it absorbs readily into the bloodstream.

Nutrition-Packed Ingredients: Cheef Botanicals offers CBD oil options in four strengths, which include 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg. The oil contains hemp seed oil packed with Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. Hemp seed oil provides a good source of protein and is considered a healthy superfood. The oil also contains non-intoxicating natural cannabinoid that helps in managing anxiety.

Pros

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free products

Free shipping on all orders

Third-party lab tested

Available in different strengths

No additives, preservatives, and pesticides

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Does not support any charity or foundation

#5. FAB CBD : Most Affordable Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures

FAB CBD came into being in 2005 and has been working towards the betterment of people since then. The company believes in the benefits that hemp offers and its healing properties. FAB CBD puts a lot of effort into creating its CBD products and uses advanced processes and industry-standard manufacturing methods for them.

The CBD oil offered by FAB CBD has a one-year shelf-life and contains less than 0.3% THC. The oil is formulated especially for relaxation and creating calmness, and thus it is ideal for anxiety. Along with promoting stability in the body, the oil enhances your focus throughout the day. The oil is chemical-free and does not contain any pesticides or herbicides either.

Moreover, the FAB CBD oils are affordable as compared to other brands. You can purchase CBD oil from the official website within the range of $19.50 to $64.50 according to the potency you want. The company also has sales on its products, so be sure you do not miss out on them.

Highlights

Transparency: FAB CBD makes sure its operations and all products are transparent. Thus, the brand provides all the information on its website, and it is easy to access. The report includes third-party lab tests, COAs, and the details of the ingredients of their CBD products.

Variety of Flavors: FAB CBD offers five different flavors, which include natural, citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry. All the flavors contain naturally occurring terpenes and various beneficial cannabinoids. These CBD oils contain full-spectrum blends that have less than 0.3% THC.

Different Potencies: You can have the CBD oil options in four different strengths, including 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, or 2,400mg CBD per bottle. All the CBD products are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Locally Sourced Hemp: The company uses Colorado-farmed hemp for formulating its CBD products. The hemp is grown organically in a controlled environment, and the cultivators make sure it is pesticide-free.

Superb Customer Service: The brand offers excellent customer service. They provide free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. Also, the customer representatives are beneficial, and you get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

Five different flavors offered

30-day money-back guarantee

Outstanding customer service

International shipping

Brand donates to charities

Cons

Not very potent

How We Made This List of Top CBD Brands

To compile this comprehensive guide of CBD oils for anxiety, we did a lot of hard work. We researched a lot of CBD brands and looked for several indicators such as safety, transparency, brand reputation, and quality of the product. We compared different brands, looked at their COAs, and read their product labels. Moreover, we removed those brands from our list that did not meet our expectations.

Our team follows through with several questions to choose the best brands. Where does the company get the hemp? Is it locally grown? Does the brand offer multiple flavors? Are natural flavors used? How many milligrams of CBD does the oil contain following the recommended dosage?

Following our specific criteria, in the end, we were left with only five brands that we considered as our top choices.

What We Looked For

We compared various CBD brands on certain factors when compiling the list of the best CBD oils for anxiety. The following are the categories which we considered before choosing the brands:

Ingredients: We ensured the brands we chose were reliable and their products did not contain any harmful components. The CBD oils that we have selected are free from toxic compounds and materials such as heavy metals, pesticides, and molds.

We ensured the brands we chose were reliable and their products did not contain any harmful components. The CBD oils that we have selected are free from toxic compounds and materials such as heavy metals, pesticides, and molds. Third-Party Lab Tests: We considered another critical factor for choosing the CBD oil brands in the third-party lab tests. Third-party lab tests are the tests that companies do to prove that the product has all the ingredients listed on its label and that it is free of harmful components.

We considered another critical factor for choosing the CBD oil brands in the third-party lab tests. Third-party lab tests are the tests that companies do to prove that the product has all the ingredients listed on its label and that it is free of harmful components. Customer Reviews: To evaluate the performance and reputation of the CBD brands, we read numerous customer reviews. The customer experience tells us how well a brand is performing and working towards satisfying its customers.

To evaluate the performance and reputation of the CBD brands, we read numerous customer reviews. The customer experience tells us how well a brand is performing and working towards satisfying its customers. Company Reputation: A reliable and reputable company has numerous positive customer reviews. Also, it has all the third-party lab test results posted on its official website. The results of the lab tests and Certificates of Analysis are readily available to everyone to encourage transparency of the company’s operation. You can evaluate the products on this basis.

A reliable and reputable company has numerous positive customer reviews. Also, it has all the third-party lab test results posted on its official website. The results of the lab tests and Certificates of Analysis are readily available to everyone to encourage transparency of the company’s operation. You can evaluate the products on this basis. Sourcing: The brands we have selected for the best CBD oils take locally grown hemp. These brands derive their CBD products from U.S.-grown hemp, and their products do not contain more than 0.3% THC.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Since the demand for pure CBD oils and other CBD products has drastically increased, many brands have sprouted to sell these products. When so many brands are available, it gets tough to pick one. However, the CBD oil brands we have reviewed in this post are reliable, and they have thousands of satisfied customers. If you are still struggling to choose a brand, consider these factors to buy the best CBD oil for anxiety:

Hemp Source

CBD oil is extracted from hemp, so the hemp should be of good quality, safe to use, and sourced locally. Thus, it is imperative to look for hemp-derived products sourced from U.S.-based farms that grow their hemp organically.

Third-Party Lab Testing

It is imperative to go through their lab tests to determine the purity and efficacy of CBD products. The third-party lab tests include everything about the product, such as the ingredients, potency, safety, and quality. They will issue a Certificate of Analysis that shows if a product is as pure as the brand claims it to be. A good brand will always have this information readily available to you.

Potency

To choose the right CBD oil for anxiety, you must consider the product’s potency. CBD oils are available in different potencies or strengths, and you must first determine your requirement. If you are a beginner, start with a low dosage (300mg or less) and gradually increase according to your needs. However, if you have experience using CBD oils, you can choose a mid-potency (600mg) bottle and see if it gives the results you want. If you find it lacking, then you can go higher.

Types of CBD Extracts

There are three types of extracts available for pure CBD oils. These include full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Before you choose one, you must be familiar with the CBD extracts. The full-spectrum CBD oil contains cannabinoids, terpenes, oils, and a minimal amount of THC. The broad-spectrum CBD oil contains all these compounds, except for THC. CBD isolate does not have any of these compounds, as it is pure cannabidiol.

Brand Reputation

Always look for a reputable brand when choosing CBD tincture oil. A trustworthy and reliable brand offers safe, natural, and organic products that promote health and wellness. If you want to evaluate a brand’s reputation, it is best to read its customer reviews. If there are many satisfied customers with positive thoughts, you can trust the brand for the safety and efficacy of its products.

FAQs: Best CBD Oil

Q1. What is CBD oil?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it is one of the many cannabinoids present in cannabis plants. The good thing about taking CBD oil is that it does not have THC’s psychoactive effects. After extracting oil from cannabis, it is mixed with a carrier oil such as organic coconut oil or hemp seed oil to make CBD oil.

Q2. What are the benefits of using CBD oil?

Many people are using CBD oil because of its benefits. The oil is helping people manage anxiety, stress, insomnia, pain, inflammation, and PTSD. Although the research is underway, some sources like Forbes, The Permanente Journal, and Northwestern Medicine have published studies on its benefits.

Q3. How does CBD oil work?

CBD oil works by interacting with the ECS in the body, and it interacts with the CB1 and CB2 in the ECS. This system regulates the neurotransmitters in the body and promotes health. The CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC, and thus it does not have any psychoactive properties. However, you must check with the laws in your state if you plan to travel with it.

Q4. Can I use CBD oil daily?

It is safe to use CBD oil daily, and the recommended dosage consumption of CBD oil is twice a day every day. Also, it is helpful if you are looking forward to seeking long-term benefits. If you take CBD oil consistently, it can help with insomnia and improve appetite.

Q5. What is the difference between hemp seed oil and CBD oil?

CBD oil and hemp seed oil have the same consistencies and colors; thus, they are often confused. However, some differences set them apart. Hemp seed oil is extracted from hemp seeds, while CBD oil comes from the stalk, leaves, and flowers of the cannabis plant. Also, CBD oil is more expensive than hemp seed oil.

Q6. Are there any side effects of CBD oil?

CBD oil does not have severe adverse effects, but you can face side effects if you do not follow the recommended dosage. Some people might face side effects even if they take the recommended dosage. The side effects include stomach issues, fatigue, low blood pressure, dry mouth, diarrhea, drowsiness, and reduced appetite.

Q7. Why is CBD oil expensive?

CBD oil is expensive because a lot goes into the extraction and manufacturing process. Most reliable CBD brands make sure their products meet the quality standards and are safe for consumption. Moreover, be careful of CBD companies that offer CBD oil at dirt cheap prices. There are legit companies that sell cheaper CBD oils compared to their peers, but it is due to the oil having less potency or dosage. We have reviewed the most reliable and high-quality CBD oil brands available on the market in this post.

Wrapping Up – Best CBD Oil To Manage Stress

Since there is less research on the benefits of CBD oil, it is not yet possible to completely understand its positive aspects. It is a promising industry that offers an alternative for people who want to go organic. Moreover, many people use it for instant relief and relaxation, and some use it to promote personal health and wellness. There should be no problem as long as you take it with the recommended dosage.

The CBD industry continues to grow, and with it, many different brands are offering these oils for very low prices. Double-check if you have to, as you should not trust everything on the web. Additionally, you have to be discerning, especially if it sounds too good to be true. We have selected the best CBD oils for anxiety and reviewed five brands based on several factors to save your time. However, it is up to you to determine which product is right for you according to your preference.

