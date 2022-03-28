ST. MARY’S CITY, MD – The Seahawks hosted their third home in a row today and came up with their third straight win, tallying at least 20 points in each contest.

How it Happened

The Seahawks tallied 11 points in the first quarter of this conference contest. St. Mary’s saw seven different goal scorers this period. Wells College made five clear attempts towards the goal but was unable to get through St. Mary’s defense, leaving the score at (11-0).

St, Mary’s fired 14 shots in the second period, scoring another six goals to put the Seahawks up (17-0) going into halftime.

Mia Berman scored her first career goal today, capitalizing on an assist from teammate Nancy Slaughter. Berman was the only Seahawk to sneak past Well's defense in the third quarter (18-0).

scored her first career goal today, capitalizing on an assist from teammate . Berman was the only Seahawk to sneak past Well’s defense in the third quarter (18-0). Colin Horton and Susanna Schmidt notched the final two points for St. Mary’s in the fourth quarter. These final two goals pushed the Seahawks to the 20 point mark, making it the third game in a row the Seahawks have scored 20 points in a match (20-0).

Team Huddle at Catholic Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Senior Grace O'Hara recorded her first career goal in the conference match. O'Hara scored on an unassisted opportunity in the second quarter.

Lucy Gussio continues to lead the Seahawks in goals with a total of 32 for the season. Colin Horton still stands seven goals behind her teammate with 25 goals scored. Kelly Emge still stands in third place with 12 goals. MC Mortimer tallied another point for herself today to bring her total to 11 goals. Hailey Betch now joins the double digits group with three goals today to push her to 11 with Mortimer.

Eight different Seahawks caused nine turnovers of Well's 25 for the match. Lucy Gussio caused two for St. Mary's.

caused two for St. Mary’s. St. Mary’s went 6-6 in clear attempts today.

Up Next

The Women’s Lacrosse team will hit the road again after their four-game stint at home and travel to Buffalo, NY. The Seahawks will compete against the Medaille College Mavericks in a conference contest. The match is set to begin at 2 PM on April 2nd.

