ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team posted their first shutout victory in 22 years as the Seahawks opened United East Conference action Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (8-1, 1-0 UEC) picked up a 19-0 victory over Hilbert College (1-3, 0-1 UEC) at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

How It Happened

Five different Seahawks found the back of the net in the first period as junior midfielder Noah Kellner (Lutherville, Md./Curley) had a goal and an assist and senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) added two helpers.

St. Mary's tacked on another six scores in the second quarter with junior Walker Krizman (Damascus, Md./Damascus) contributing a goal and an assist while Brown chipped in another three assists to send the Seahawks into halftime with an 11-0 lead.

The Seahawks put up just three goals in the third frame as sophomore attackman Brett Weiner (Reisterstown, Md./Dulaney) scored twice and fellow classmate, Billy Higgins (New Market, Md./Linganore), dished a pair of assists.

First-year midfielder Drew Goldscheider (Pikesville, Md./Beth Tfiloh) netted his first goal as a Seahawk, scoring on St. Mary's lone extra-man opportunity of the game with 1:35 remaining to stretch St. Mary's advantage to 18-0.

Inside the Box Score

The last time the Seahawks shut out an opponent was during the 2000 campaign when St. Mary’s held The Catholic University of America scoreless in an 18-0 triumph.

The Seahawks dominated all categories this afternoon such as outshooting Hilbert, 56-11, and forcing the Hawks into 33 turnovers to St. Mary’s 19.

Hilbert’s offense was limited as the Hawks struggled to clear the ball from their defensive end into the attacking end, failing 17 times in 33 attempts.

St. Mary’s also touted a 57-13 margin in ground balls as first-year Gavin Hall (White Hall, Md./Hereford) scooped up a career- and game-best seven ground balls in his second game as a Seahawk.

St. Mary's also touted a 57-13 margin in ground balls as first-year Gavin Hall (White Hall, Md./Hereford) scooped up a career- and game-best seven ground balls in his second game as a Seahawk. Hall also won a career- and game-high 12 face-offs in 14 attempts, helping the Seahawks to dominate the X, 20-of-23. Junior midfielder Mitch Boudreau (Towson, Md./Towson) was a perfect 5-of-5 while senior midfielder Samuel Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) went 3-for-4.

Player Highlights

Brown handed out a season-high five assists while Higgins recorded his first career hat trick on a career-best three goals. He also added a career-high two assists for a career-best five points to go along with a career-high five ground balls.

Brown handed out a season-high five assists while Higgins recorded his first career hat trick on a career-best three goals. He also added a career-high two assists for a career-best five points to go along with a career-high five ground balls. Krizman notched his first career hat trick as well with three goals to accompany an assist.

notched his first career hat trick as well with three goals to accompany an assist. The Seahawks played all four of their goalies with senior captain Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) making the start. Junior Ben Robertson (Davidsonville, Md./South River) came up with three stops in the second frame.

The Seahawks played all four of their goalies with senior captain Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) making the start. Junior Ben Robertson (Davidsonville, Md./South River) came up with three stops in the second frame. Michael Anzalone anchored the Hawks defense with four caused turnovers.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 2 at SUNY Morrisville (5-2, 1-0 UEC) – Morrisville, N.Y. – 12:00 p.m.

