LATHAM, N.Y. – For the third time this season, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team has swept the United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week awards for the week ending March 27 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Sophomore Billy Higgins (New Market, Md./Linganore) was selected as the United East Offensive Player of the Week while first-year Gavin Hall (White Hall, Md./Hereford) was named the United East Defensive Player of the Week.

St. Mary’s College (8-1, 1-0 UEC) opened United East Conference action with the program’s first shutout victory since 2000. The Seahawks posted a 19-0 win over Hilbert College this past Saturday (Mar. 26) in their first game as a United East member.

Higgins recorded his first career hat trick on a career-best three goals. The 5-8 attackman also added a career-high two assists for a career-best five points to go along with a career-high five ground balls.

Hall won a career- and game-high 12 face-offs in 14 attempts, helping the Seahawks to dominate the X, 20-of-23, and keep Hilbert on the defensive. The 6-0 face-off specialist also scooped up a career- and game-best seven ground balls in his second game as a Seahawk.

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Saturday, April 2, at 1:00 p.m. when the Seahawks travel to Morrisville, N.Y., to take on the defending conference champions, SUNY Morrisville (5-2, 1-0 UEC), in United East action

2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 21 – Jack Brocato , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A/M

Feb. 28 – Zach Nestor, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., A

Mar. 7 – Jude Brown , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 14 – Jude Brown , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 21 – Aiden Doyle , St. Mary’s College, Fy., A

Mar. 28 – Billy Higgins , St. Mary’s College, So., A

2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week

Feb. 21 – Kyrle Preis , St. Mary’s College, Sr., G

Feb. 28 – Dylan Laplace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Mar. 7 – Ethan Little , St. Mary’s College, So., D

Mar. 14 – Dylan Laplace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Mar. 21 – Dylan Laplace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Mar. 28 – Gavin Hall , St. Mary’s College, Fy., FO

