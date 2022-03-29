BRIDGEWATER, VA– Seahawk Madeleine Blaisdell blazed the trail for St. Mary’s yesterday, earning herself two third place finishes for the day. In total St. Mary’s saw four top ten finishes across the seven events they competed in at the meet. Meaghan Collins broke two of her records in the Hammer Throw and the Discus Throw.

How it Happened

Madeleine Blaisdell had herself a day at the Doc Jopson Invite, making the podium in both of her events. Blaisdell finished the 800M run in 2:39.94 to secure third place. Teammates Ariana Lecouras and Kendal Eldridge also competed in the 800M run and finished in the top ten for the Seahawks, clinching 8th and 10th place. The trio also took part in the 1500M run together where Blaisdell tallied her second third place finish of the day. Blaisdell took the podium with a time of 5:15.82.

Up Next

The Seahawks will host their first meet in program history on April 2nd. Events are set to start at 9:30 AM and will take place at JLR Stadium.

