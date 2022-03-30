LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) was selected as the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending March 27 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Alam is the third Seahawk men’s tennis player to earn this honor this season.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (7-2) posted an 8-1 non-conference victory over York College of Pennsylvania on March 26.

Alam was one of several Seahawks to notch multiple wins against York (Pa.). The 6-7 captain teamed up with Kier Nacua for an 8-2 victory at No. 1 doubles before picking up a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set triumph at No. 1 singles.

The Seahawks will be back in action this Wednesday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m. when the Seahawks travel to Salisbury, Md., to face regionally-ranked Salisbury University (4-6) in a non-conference match.

2021-22 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week

Sep. 20 – Kier Nacua , St. Mary’s College, So.

Sep. 27 – Paul Langbein, Penn College, Fy.

Oct. 4 – Alex Norris, Penn College, Fy.

Oct. 11 – Tucker Phillipe-Johansson, Penn College, Sr.

Mar. 14 – Tyler VanValkenburg , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Mar. 21 – Caleb Fockens, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Mar. 28 – Stephen Alam , St. Mary’s College, Jr.

Like this: Like Loading...