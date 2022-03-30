ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 28, 2022) — SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, and Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced a new initiative recognizing healthcare workers for their perseverance, compassion, and bravery. The SECU Cares Package pays tribute to healthcare workers through exclusive financial wellness services, community outreach, and financial center support.

“Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have selflessly sacrificed to help us. We must continue to show our gratitude and support them as much as possible,” Comptroller Franchot said. “I am proud to partner in the SECU Cares Package to promote such a comprehensive initiative that directly gives back to our healthcare heroes.”

Partnering with SECU is the Comptroller’s most recent initiative to provide relief to Maryland taxpayers struggling from the financial impact of the pandemic. This year alone, Comptroller Franchot extended the state tax filing and payment deadline for individual filers until July 15, 2022. He also was the first to call for a 90-day state gas tax holiday to ease the burden on motorists; Governor Hogan and the General Assembly agreed to a 30-day suspension.

“Maryland is in a strong position to rebound from the pandemic, but the recovery has not yet touched our most vulnerable residents,” Comptroller Franchot added.

The benefits of the SECU Cares Package include:

Financial Wellness Services

To help improve financial wellness, SECU will offer a SECU Cares Relief loan, a reduced rate loan for front-line healthcare workers, and an M.D. Mortgage Loan for medical professionals. To accommodate their varying and busy schedules, SECU will also offer flexible hours in its financial centers and virtual financial centers exclusively to healthcare workers. Whether they are a credit union member or non-member, healthcare workers can simply make an in-person or virtual appointment at a time that works best for them. During their financial center visits, healthcare workers can also receive a full financial wellness review and guidance on how to manage incoming funds, basic budgeting, new purchases and financing, lending opportunities, and debt management.

Community Outreach

SECU will also show its gratitude to Maryland’s healthcare community by delivering $50,000 worth of care packages and food deliveries to healthcare facilities and workers across the state. If interested in being involved, Marylanders can participate in SECU’s ongoing Healthcare Heroes initiative by nominating a healthcare hero on social media via @secuMD.

If interested in hosting an in-person or virtual SECU Cares presentation for work, or a special delivery of care packages, please contact SECU’s community engagement team at communityengagement@secumd.com.

Financial Center Support

In an effort to provide appreciation, relief, and unexpected joy when visiting its financial center or virtual financial center, SECU will surprise healthcare workers or members who have experienced hardship from the pandemic with cards of kindness that include gift cards and thank you notes.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen many organizations show their support to healthcare workers by offering whatever they can, from products and services to words of encouragement,” said Becky Smith, EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at SECU and President of the SECU MD Foundation. “Healthcare workers continue to need a robust amount of support, whether that’s physical safety, mental well-being, or economic stability. Through our SECU Cares Package initiative, we are focusing on what we can give as Maryland’s largest credit union – financial wellness. Easing the stress and burden that comes with managing finances is a way to say thank you to our healthcare heroes for their tireless efforts and dedication.”

The SECU Cares Package runs through June 30. SECU hopes to revisit and expand the campaign to recognize and thank other essential personnel in the future. To learn more, visit www.secumd.org/advice-planning/secu-cares-package.

