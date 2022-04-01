LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ (SMCPS) announces the opening of the SMCPS Virtual Academy application window for the 2022-2023 school year.

The SMCPS Virtual Academy is open for any student that is currently enrolled in St. Mary’s County Public Schools. The Virtual Academy provides full-time, online instruction for students in grades 3-12. Using Schoology and a blend of online educational technology tools, the Virtual Academy provides students an opportunity to learn at home through a variety of synchronous, asynchronous, and blended approaches to the curriculum.

The application for the Virtual Academy can be found by visiting: https://bit.ly/appva2022

Visit the Virtual Academy website for more information at https://schools.smcps.org/virtual/.

The application window closes on Friday, April 8th at noon.

