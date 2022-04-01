Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor