Salisbury, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team fell in a mid-week contest this afternoon (Mar. 30) to the Seagulls of Salisbury University. The Seagulls took the match by a score of 9-0, dropping the Seahawks to 7-3 on the year.

Doubles

Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg competed in the No.1 spot and dropped their match by a score of 8-3. Kier Nacua and Keawe Shepherd Johnson suffered a similar fate in the No. 2 spot, dropping their match by a score of 8-2.

and Tyler Vanvalkenburg competed in the No.1 spot and dropped their match by a score of 8-3. and suffered a similar fate in the No. 2 spot, dropping their match by a score of 8-2. Justin Karolyi and Liam Pratt finished the doubles session in the No. 3 spot and were unable to get the Seahawks on the board, losing their set 8-0.

Singles

Kier Nacua was unable to get a winning result in the No.1 spot, falling short in two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-3. Sam Sheets represented the Seahawks in the No. 2 spot and also lost in two sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-4. Tyler Vanvalkenburg dropped a hard-fought match in the No. 3 spot, losing in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2

was unable to get a winning result in the No.1 spot, falling short in two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-3. Sam Sheets represented the Seahawks in the No. 2 spot and also lost in two sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-4. Tyler Vanvalkenburg dropped a hard-fought match in the No. 3 spot, losing in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2 Keawe Shepherd Johnson , Liam Pratt , and Michael Shively competed in the No. 4, 5, and 6 spots respectively. All three lost in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 5 | Lancaster Bible | 4:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

Like this: Like Loading...