ST. MARY’S CITY, MD – The Seahawks hosted their first track meet in program history today and put up stellar results in the process. The Men’s team finished in the top five of every event they competed in today, including four first-place finishes. The Seahawks also walked away with three new records at JLR Stadium.

William Christophel racing at Susquehanna Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Ethan Carpenter had quite a day for himself, securing one first place and two-second place finishes in his events. Carpenter competed in the Hammer Throw alongside teammate Chamarr Auber . Carpenter took first place among the five competitors, throwing a distance of 48.79 meters. Auber secured third place for the Seahawks with a throw of 26.55 meters. Ethan Carpenter and Chamarr Auber went on to compete in the Shot Put together where they clinched second and fifth place. Carpenter earned second place with a distance of 13.13 meters while Auber threw a distance of 10.64 meters for fifth place. The Duo closed their day with the discus throw. Carpenter recorded another second-place finish, throwing 38.96 meters. Auber kept the gap close, taking the fourth place of the ten athletes at 32.62 meters.

Up Next

The Seahawks will travel to Goucher College in Baltimore, MD to compete in the Blue and Gold Classic. The meet is set to start at 12:00 PM in Gopher Stadium.

