On March 24, 2002, St. Mary’s Ryken inducted new members to the Theodore James Ryken Chapter of the National Honor Society and the International Thespian Society. The formal ceremony was held in the Mary Joy Hurlburt Theatre with parents and special guests in attendance.

The National Honor Society inducted 7 new members into the Theodore Ryken Chapter. NHS members are students who exemplify each of the four pillars of the club: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

The following students were inducted into the National Honor Society:

Destiny Deshields

Jalyn Kennedy

Samantha Mammano

Emilie Quade

Gavin Terry

Lauren VanMeter

Sydney Wise

Spring 2022 National Honor Society Inductees Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

For more information about NHS, please contact advisors, Mr. Bryan Kerns at bryan.kerns@smrhs.org or Ms. Jaycee Sandberg at jaycee.sandberg@smrhs.org.

Congratulations to the following students who were inducted into the St. Mary’s Ryken’s Troupe 7517 of the International Thespian Society. Members were selected based on scholarship, character, and serving over 100 excellent hours within the St. Mary’s Ryken Theatre Department.

7 students were inducted into the International Thespian Society:

John Betz

Nyla Brown

Donovan De La Cruz

Erika Gensley

Hannah Rison

Noel Simmons

Charles Sullivan

For more information about the International Thespian Society contact SMR Theatre Director and honor society advisor, Ms. Tessa Silvestro at tessa.silvestro@smrhs.org.

