LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Jake Wills (Frederick, Md./Urbana) was named the United East Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the week ending April 3 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. This is Wills second weekly award of the season as he also earned the United East Pitcher of the Week award on February 21.

Wills is the first pitcher, from any institution, to garner the award twice this season as he helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team snap a six-game skid.

Jake Wills pitching vs. New Paltz (2.20.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The 6-0 left-handed pitcher saw two appearances including a complete-game gem at Wells College on April 2. Wills opened the week with a 1.0-inning, two-strikeout appearance in a loss at No. 11 Salisbury University on March 30. He then went all 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run, in a 4-1 win over the host Wells Express. Wills struck out a career-high 12 batters on his way to his second complete game of the season.

This season, Wills has held opponents to a .171 batting average, which leads the United East, while ranking third with a 3.38 earned run average, 39 strikeouts, and 34.2 innings pitched. He is also tied for fourth with two wins.

St. Mary’s College (7-8, 3-5 UEC) will be back in action this Friday, April 8, when the Seahawks travel to Washington, D.C., to take on Gallaudet University (5-18, 1-7 UEC) in conference action at 3:00 p.m.

2022 United East Conference Baseball Pitchers of the Week

Feb. 21 – Jake Wills , St. Mary’s College, Sr.

Feb. 28 – Danny Eden, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Mar. 7 – Shea Sliva-Wynne, Gallaudet, So.

Mar. 14 – Ben Berkel, Penn State Berks, Sr.

Mar. 21 – Drew Harshbarger, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr.

Mar. 28 – Jaden Himmelreich, Penn State Abington, Sr.

Apr. 4 – Jake Wills , St. Mary’s College, Sr.

Like this: Like Loading...