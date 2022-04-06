WASHINGTON, D.C. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s sailing team placed fifth at the first-ever Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Women’s Team Race Conference Championship hosted by Georgetown University on April 2-3.

The Seahawks, who are ranked 16th in the latest Sail1Design Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Women’s Team Race rankings (Mar. 21), notched a 6-8 record through two rounds.

In Round 1, St. Mary’s College went 1-6 with its one victory coming against No. 14 U.S. Naval Academy by a 7-14 margin.

The second round saw the Seahawks post a 5-2 record with wins over No. 12 Georgetown, 9-12; Hobart and William Colleges, 9-12; No. 10 University of Pennsylvania, 7-14; Navy, 9-12; and George Washington University, 8-13

Round 3 was not completed due to time constraints so the final team standings reverted to the standings following Round 2 completion. Georgetown bested the eight-team field with an 11-3 mark, capturing the inaugural MAISA Women’s Team Race Conference Championship title and earning the automatic berth into the ICSA Women’s Team Race National Championship at Brown University (Providence, R.I.) on April 23-24

St. Mary’s College will find out on Thursday (Apr. 7) if they will earn an at-large berth to the Women’s Team Race National Championship

Serving as skippers for the Seahawks this weekend were Katherine Bennett ’22, Lily Flack ’25, and Madison Bashaw ’24 while Emma Gronda ’22, Zoe Hoctor ’25, Rache O’Neill ’24, and Anna Flynn ’25 comprised the crew.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 9-10 – Prosser Trophy (MAISA Team Race Conference Championship) – Annapolis, Md. (U.S. Naval Academy) – 10:00 a.m.

