NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse team saw their four-game win streak come to an end this evening in a non-conference battle against the Captains of Christopher Newport. The Seahawks took a break from United East Conference to play to face their old conference foe from the Capital Athletic Conference. St. Mary’s battled their way back to tie the game entering halftime, but were unable to overtake the Captains in the final two-quarters of the match.

How it Happened

Bella Dunigan opened the scoring for the Seahawks, capitalizing on an assist from teammate Lucy Gussio . Madison Laine scored the second goal of the period for the Seahawks, tying the game at 2-2 with seven minutes left in the period. The Seahawks were determined to keep this match tight and Colin Hortin did just that, scoring the third goal after the Captains tallied two more points on the board, making it 3-4 with four minutes left. Christopher Newport caught the Seahawks on their heels and snuck by three more goals before the period ended. Lucy Gussio scored the fourth and final goal of the quarter to enter the second period (4-7).

all notched points to make the match (11-11) going into the second half. Christopher Newport pushed back once again, scoring five goals to overtake the Seahawks. Kelly Emge and Lily Davison each scored in the third period to hold the gap at three points entering the fourth and final quarter (13-16).

and each scored in the third period to hold the gap at three points entering the fourth and final quarter (13-16). The Seahawks blocked out the Captains in the final quarter, allowing just one goal in the final 15 minutes. Kelly Emge and Lucy Gussio recorded a point each to make it a two-point game with just over seven minutes left to play. The Seahawks denied the Captains on the offensive end, allowing only three shots for the fourth quarter. After a St. Mary’s timeout, Lily Davison scored the 16th and final point of the match (16-17).

Inside the Box Score

Lucy Gussio stays in first place for the Seahawks, scoring five goals today to bring her season total to 42. Colin Horton notched a goal today to leave her just one point shy of 30 for the season. Kelly Emge scored three goals today to bring her total to 18 so far. Lily Davison scored three points today to make it to double digits with 12 for the season. Bella Dunigan also made it to the double digits today, tying Nancy Slaughter with 10 goals. MC Mortimer tallied two points today to earn 15 for the season. Hailey Betch sits at 13 goals.

St. Mary’s collected 21 draw controls which is also the second-highest in a single match this season. The Seahawks gathered 29 against Washington College.

Up Next

St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse returns to conference play on April 9th against Suny Morrisville. The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, MD.

