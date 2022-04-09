Former Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins died in a motor vehicle crash in South Florida this morning. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022 Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Details are scarce at the moment. Haskins played his college football at Ohio State and was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Haskins joined the Steelers before the 2021 season and looked to be in the mix to battle for the starting quarterback job this season after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Haskins redshirted his first year at Ohio State in 2016. The following year, he was the backup to J. T. Barrett. He finished the season completing 40 of 57 passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns. Haskins then went on to have a record-setting campaign in his sophomore season in 2018, which was his lone starting season at the school. He claimed the single season passing and touchdown records for Ohio State and the Big Ten by eclipsing the 4,000-passing yards mark and throwing 50 touchdowns, making him just one of seven NCAA quarterbacks to ever achieve the latter in a single season… via Wikipedia

Like this: Like Loading...