Former Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins died in a motor vehicle crash in South Florida this morning.
Details are scarce at the moment. Haskins played his college football at Ohio State and was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Haskins joined the Steelers before the 2021 season and looked to be in the mix to battle for the starting quarterback job this season after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.
Haskins redshirted his first year at Ohio State in 2016. The following year, he was the backup to J. T. Barrett. He finished the season completing 40 of 57 passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns. Haskins then went on to have a record-setting campaign in his sophomore season in 2018, which was his lone starting season at the school. He claimed the single season passing and touchdown records for Ohio State and the Big Ten by eclipsing the 4,000-passing yards mark and throwing 50 touchdowns, making him just one of seven NCAA quarterbacks to ever achieve the latter in a single season… via Wikipedia