PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 8, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding a $434,861.50 budget adjustment to forward fund a FEMA acquisition project. The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

The budget adjustment is to forward fund the purchase of at-risk properties, demolish existing structures, return the property to a natural state and block future building permits to the property. The county government will fund the balance of $434,861.50, which FEMA will reimburse at a later date.

Citizens may participate in person or by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

899 4188 8251 Passcode (if asked): #

# To provide public comment: *9

Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposal in its entirety by contacting the Calvert County Department of Public Safety at 410-535-1600, ext. 2352 or emailing Alfred.jeffery@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information on public hearings, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website and YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., April 25, 2022, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

