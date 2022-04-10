Charlotte Hall, MD- On April 10th at 2:48 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the area of Three Notch Rd and Golden Beach Road in St. Mary’s County for the motor vehicle collision with people trapped. Squad 2 made the response.

Squad 2 and Mechanicsville Volunteers arrived on the scene to find a three-vehicle collision with one vehicle on its side. Squad 2 quickly went to work stabilizing one vehicle and extricating the driver. As a result of the collision, one person was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second driver was flown out due to the extent of their injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation transported the driver to a local area trauma center. The scene was turned over to law enforcement for investigation and Squad 2 cleared the scene.

This is a developing story…

