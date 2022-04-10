ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team returned to the win column Saturday afternoon with a dominant win on Military Appreciation Day. St. Mary’s College (9-2, 2-1 UEC) put up a season-best 24 goals in a 24-3 United East Conference win over Wells College (3-6, 1-3 UEC). The Seahawks received several career performances in the afternoon.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s opened a 17-0 advantage before the Express found the back of the net for their first goal of the day with 3:55 remaining in the first half.

The Seahawks edged Wells, 3-2, in the third quarter before shutting out the visitors, 4-0, in the final period.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot Wells, 49-11, and posted a 47-13 margin in ground balls.

First-year midfielder Gavin Hall (White Hall, Md./Hereford) took all 31 face-offs for St. Mary’s, winning a career-best 24 face-offs and scooping up a career-high 18 ground balls.

Player Highlights

Senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) had a hand in 13 goals this afternoon as Brown scored twice and dished out a career-best 11 assists for a career-high 13 points.

(Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) had a hand in 13 goals this afternoon as scored twice and dished out a career-best 11 assists for a career-high 13 points. Senior Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School) tallied a career-best five goals and finished with a career-high six points while first-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) notched four goals and chipped in a career-best five assists for a career-high nine points.

(Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School) tallied a career-best five goals and finished with a career-high six points while first-year attackman (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) notched four goals and chipped in a career-best five assists for a career-high nine points. First-year defensive midfielder Marcus Coleman (Annapolis, Md./St. Mary’s) picked up his first career goal off a feed from Doyle with 4:40 remaining in the game.

(Annapolis, Md./St. Mary’s) picked up his first career goal off a feed from with 4:40 remaining in the game. Jeremy Nunez made 11 saves for the Express while Quinten Battle had two assists.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 11 at No. 1 Salisbury (12-0) – Salisbury, Md. – 7:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...