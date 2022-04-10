LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 7, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) routinely distributes Potassium Iodide (KI) tablets to county residents living or working within the 10-mile emergency protection zone (EPZ) of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. These distribution events are scheduled every 7-10 years and coincide with the shelf life of the KI tablets. These distribution events are for general community preparedness; do not take KI tablets unless directed by public health or emergency management officials.

Routine distribution of KI tablets will be offered for eligible community members through the drive-thru at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department (24801 MD-235 in Hollywood) on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Friday, April 22, 2022 from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm

Registration is required for the pickup of KI tablets at these events. For more information or to register, please visit smchd.org/KI or call (301) 475-4330. Community members may also bring their expired KI tablets for collection and safe disposal. Please do not present to Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for KI tablets.

Who is Eligible?

St. Mary’s County Residents living or working within the 10-mile EPZ (6 & 7). This area includes the following communities:

Broad Run

California Acres

Clarkes Landing

Drum Cliff

Estates of Joy Chapel

Esperanza Farms

Fenwick Manor

Gillens Grove

Hillville

Holly Gaf Acres

Hollywood Shores

Kingston Manor

Land-O-Lakes Mill Cove & Mill Cove Manor

Myrtle Point

North Town Creek Manor

Queen Tree Landing

Sandgates

Scotch Point

Sotterley Manor

St. Cuthbert Wharf

Town Creek, Town Creek Manor & Town Creek Farm

Wildwood

Winterseat

Woodland Acres

“If you live or work within the EPZ, taking KI when directed by public health officials can help protect you from the health consequences of radiation exposure,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “While an emergency event involving radiation exposure from the power plant is highly unlikely, it is important for our community to be prepared.”

Like this: Like Loading...